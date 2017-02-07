Video: Man tries to set himself alight at the holy site of Makkah
A man tried to set himself alight with gasoline beside the Kaaba, inside the Holy city of Makkah late on Monday but was arrested before he could do so, police in Saudi Arabia said. "His actions suggest that he is mentally ill," the mosque's police service said in a statement, adding without elaborating that police would take measures to address the incident.
