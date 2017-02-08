UPDATE 1-TMX in talks to bring Saudi ...

UPDATE 1-TMX in talks to bring Saudi Aramco listing to Toronto

Read more: Reuters

Feb 8 TMX Group, owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Wednesday that it is in talks with Saudi Arabia over the possibility of Saudi Aramco listing in Canada. The IPO, which Saudi officials expect to value the oil producer at a minimum of $2 trillion, is the centerpiece of a Saudi Arabian government plan to transform the economy by attracting foreign investment and diversifying away from oil.

Chicago, IL

