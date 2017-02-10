UN chief to visit Turkey, 5 Mideast c...

UN chief to visit Turkey, 5 Mideast countries and Germany9 min ago

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is heading to Turkey, five Mideast nations and Germany on his first major trip since taking the helm of the United Nations on Jan 1. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the UN chief was leaving for Istanbul yesterday for talks with government leaders and will then travel to Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, for meetings with the king, crown prince, deputy crown prince and other senior officials. From there, he is scheduled to fly to Dubai where he will speak at the 2017 World Government Summit and meet leaders from the United Arab Emirates.

