UN chief Guterres visits Saudi Arabia's relief aid centre, stresses its catalytic role in region

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, visits the King Salman Humanitarian Centre in Riyadh during his trip to Saudi Arabia on 12 February 2017. UN Photo/Stephane Dujarric 12 February 2017 – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today visited the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, as part of his first major trip to some Arab countries.

