Ulker in talks to secure MENA rights for McVitie's

Aoelker BiskA1 4vi Sanayi A.Az is in talks to acquire rights to McVitie's products in Middle East and North Africa. It hopes to acquire the International Biscuit Company - a wholly owned subsidiary of United Biscuits - that operates a facility in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and owns McVities sales and distribution rights in MENA.

