Ulker in talks to secure MENA rights ...

Ulker in talks to secure MENA rights for McVitie's

13 hrs ago Read more: Food Technology

Aoelker BiskA1 4vi Sanayi A.Az is in talks to acquire rights to McVitie's products in Middle East and North Africa. It hopes to acquire the International Biscuit Company - a wholly owned subsidiary of United Biscuits - that operates a facility in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and owns McVities sales and distribution rights in MENA.

Chicago, IL

