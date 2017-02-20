UK courts Saudi spenders with new tourism office in Riyadh
The British ambassador to Saudi Arabia , Simon Collis, has expected a rise in joint investment projects between Riyadh and London, hoping the number of Saudi visitors to the United Kingdom would surge after the British Tourism Authority inaugurated its first office in Saudi Arabia. The diplomat told Asharq Al-Awsat that the Gulf countries have always been an important source for the British tourism economy.
