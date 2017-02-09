U...O O O1U... O U O O UOEO1 OaO O O 17 U...Uoeo O U Uoeo U Uoe U...O3O O U O 'U Uso ...
If you think the food at Asha's, Dean & Deluca, Katsuya by Starck and CafA© Coco is great, you're not alone. The judges at Kuwait's leading food and beverage competition agree, handing out 17 awards to restaurants operated by M.H. Alshaya Co.
