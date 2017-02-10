U.K. Prosecutor Drops Two From Airbus GPT Saudi Investigation 33 minutes ago
Airbus Group SE's GPT unit who were questioned in 2014 in relation to bribery allegations in Saudi Arabia, according to people with knowledge of the situation. The white-collar crime prosecutor informed GPT Special Project Management's one-time commercial director Richard Moody and Chief Financial Officer Laurence Bryant in recent months it's not pursuing charges against them, said four people who asked not to be named because the decisions aren't public.
