Trump's game in Saudi Arabia

Mike Pompeo, the new CIA head, just flew to Riyadh to give a medal to the reigning son of the King . While some conservatives regard this as a travesty , I think that is meant to be an open signal to support the House of Saud, whose help is needed against the Iranians anyway, and who support President Sisi against Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

