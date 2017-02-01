Taqnia Space Selects Eutelsat to Empower Its HTS Aero Service over...
Checking emails and social networks, streaming live content at 36,000 feet are poised to become reality at the end of this year for passengers connected to Taqnia Space Aero services platform following an agreement between Eutelsat Communications , one of the world's leading satellite operators, and Taqnia Space , owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. The multi-million dollar, multi-year deal covers spotbeam capacity on the EUTELSAT 3B satellite in order to provide HTS connectivity services to Taqnia Space Airline clients over the Middle East, North Africa, Mediterranean and Europe regions.
