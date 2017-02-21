Somalia: Somali President Farmajo Ret...

Somalia: Somali President Farmajo Returns Back to Mogadishu

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

On arrival, Somali President has released a statement, briefing his two-day trip to Saudi Arabia, and the meeting with King Salman at the palace in Riyadh on Thursday, February 23. He said Saudi Arabia will help Somalia in rebuilding, assist millions stricken by current biting drought and security, as the country is struggling to defeat Al shabab in an ongoing battle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan '17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 8
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... (Aug '16) Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,302 • Total comments across all topics: 279,154,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC