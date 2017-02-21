Siemens to supply five large gas turbines to Saudi Arabia
Siemens has received an order for five F-class gas turbines for a combined heat and power plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With an electrical generating capacity of about 1,500 megawatts , the plant will supply about 400 MW of electricity and process steam to a new natural gas extraction plant in Fadhili which is located 100 kilometers northwest of Dammam in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom.
