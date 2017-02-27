Should the U.S. Maintain its Alliance With Saudi Arabia? Unfortunately, We're Stuck With Them

In late January, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his son, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the minister of defense, celebrated the 50th anniversary of the opening of the King Faisal Air Academy. On the occasion, the Saudis reportedly added to their fleet of warplanes a number of brand new F-15SAs.

