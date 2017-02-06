Serco eyes post-Brexit lift with 18 billion Riyadh project
Outsourcer Serco is in the hunt to run Saudi Arabia's biggest-ever transport project, the A 18.3 billion Riyadh Metro, the Standard understands. The company, led by Rupert Soames, is up against international opposition to claim its biggest deal since the Brexit vote with a 10-year deal to run the 176-kilometre metro track, which will be finished in two years' time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is London.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|12
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC