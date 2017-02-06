Serco eyes post-Brexit lift with 18 billion Riyadh project

Outsourcer Serco is in the hunt to run Saudi Arabia's biggest-ever transport project, the A 18.3 billion Riyadh Metro, the Standard understands. The company, led by Rupert Soames, is up against international opposition to claim its biggest deal since the Brexit vote with a 10-year deal to run the 176-kilometre metro track, which will be finished in two years' time.

