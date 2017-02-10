Saudis funding veterans' DC trip to o...

Saudis funding veterans' DC trip to oppose terror suit law

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: New York Post

Saudi Arabia is bankrolling all-expenses-paid visits to Washington for American military veterans to oppose a new law allowing civil suits against alleged state sponsors of terrorism. Qorvis MSLGROUP is spearheading the campaign to revise the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act on behalf of Saudi Arabia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 8
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,601 • Total comments across all topics: 278,743,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC