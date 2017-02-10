Saudis funding veterans' DC trip to oppose terror suit law
Saudi Arabia is bankrolling all-expenses-paid visits to Washington for American military veterans to oppose a new law allowing civil suits against alleged state sponsors of terrorism. Qorvis MSLGROUP is spearheading the campaign to revise the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act on behalf of Saudi Arabia.
Read more at New York Post.
