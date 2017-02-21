Saudi king to visit Indonesia in Marc...

Saudi king to visit Indonesia in March with entourage of 1,500 - Indonesian officials

Saudi Arabia's King Salman will visit Jakarta and Bali on the Indonesian leg of his Asian tour next month, bringing 1,500 people in his entourage including 10 ministers, Indonesian officials said. Saudi King Salman is seen through a bus window during a graduation ceremony and air show marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of King Faisal Air College in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 25, 2017.

Chicago, IL

