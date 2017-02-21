Saudi King Salman launches investment drive with Asia tour

Saudi officials are keen to court Asian investors for the sale of a 5 per cent stake in Aramco in 2018, which is expected to be the world's biggest IPO, and have solicited financial advice from banks with links to China. Times file picture Saudi officials are keen to court Asian investors for the sale of a 5 per cent stake in Aramco in 2018, which is expected to be the world's biggest IPO, and have solicited financial advice from banks with links to China.

