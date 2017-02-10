Saudi Crown prince says US-Saudi ties strong
Saudi Arabia's relations with the United States are "historic and strategic", Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef said on the occasion of the visit of CIA director Mike Pompeo to Riyadh. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Nayef, the interior minister, arrives to a military parade in preparation for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca September 5, 2016.
