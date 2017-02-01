Saudi CDMO's fill/finish plant to off...

Saudi CDMO's fill/finish plant to offer Big Biopharma access to local benefits

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Drug Researcher

Saudi Biotech Manufacturing has selected Swedish engineering firm KeyPlants to design and build a fill/finish plant for biological APIs. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-based firm Saudi Biotech Manufacturing Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Drug Researcher.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... 22 hr Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,499,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC