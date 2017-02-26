Saudi Bourse to Seek Cross Listings to Boost Foreign Investment

Saudi Arabia's stock exchange is seeking to secure its first regional cross listing by 2018 to boost foreign investment in the Middle East's largest bourse. The Tadawul, as the market is known, will hold discussions with companies already listed on other exchanges in the Gulf Cooperation Council to encourage them to also list shares in the kingdom, Chief Executive Officer Khalid Al Hussan said in an interview in Riyadh on Sunday.

