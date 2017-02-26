Saudi Bourse to Seek Cross Listings to Boost Foreign Investment
Saudi Arabia's stock exchange is seeking to secure its first regional cross listing by 2018 to boost foreign investment in the Middle East's largest bourse. The Tadawul, as the market is known, will hold discussions with companies already listed on other exchanges in the Gulf Cooperation Council to encourage them to also list shares in the kingdom, Chief Executive Officer Khalid Al Hussan said in an interview in Riyadh on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC