Saudi Binladin obtains fresh payments from government -sources

Feb 19 Saudi Binladin Group has received substantial payments from the Saudi Arabian government to settle debts since the start of this year, a boost to the struggling construction conglomerate and to the kingdom's economy, banking sources said. SBG has received 2.4 billion riyals so far this year for its work on state projects including the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, one banker said, declining to be named because the matter is not public.

