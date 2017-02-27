Saudi Aramco to acquire 50pc stake in Petronas' Rapid assets

Kuala Lumpur: Petroliam Nasional Bhd has signed a share purchase agreement with Saudi Arabian Oil Company , allowing the latter to acquire a 50 per cent equity in the Petronas Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development's refinery and cracker assets. Petronas President and Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said the partnership brought together the strategic fit of both companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.