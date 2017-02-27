Saudi Aramco to acquire 50pc stake in Petronas' Rapid assets
Kuala Lumpur: Petroliam Nasional Bhd has signed a share purchase agreement with Saudi Arabian Oil Company , allowing the latter to acquire a 50 per cent equity in the Petronas Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development's refinery and cracker assets. Petronas President and Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said the partnership brought together the strategic fit of both companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|13 hr
|muzzRscum
|1
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC