Saudi Arabia wants oil prices to rise another 10%

DUBAI/LONDON - Saudi Arabia wants crude oil prices to rise to around $60 a barrel this year, five sources from OPEC countries and the oil industry said. This is the level the OPEC heavyweight and its Gulf allies - the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar - believe would encourage investment in new fields but not lead to a jump in US shale output, the sources said.

Chicago, IL

