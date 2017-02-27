Saudi Arabia wants oil prices to rise another 10%
DUBAI/LONDON - Saudi Arabia wants crude oil prices to rise to around $60 a barrel this year, five sources from OPEC countries and the oil industry said. This is the level the OPEC heavyweight and its Gulf allies - the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar - believe would encourage investment in new fields but not lead to a jump in US shale output, the sources said.
