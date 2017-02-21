Saudi Arabia turns up the 'Heat' with rumored Al Pacino visit
The past few months have provided Saudis and expatriates living in the Kingdom an precedented dose of global and local entertainment under an ambitious program spearheaded by the General Entertainment Authority. However, contrary to what several local and pan-Arab media outlets have reported, the visit of international actor Al Pacino on May 11 and 12 to Riyadh and Dammam is not yet confirmed.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
