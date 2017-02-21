Saudi Arabia turns up the 'Heat' with...

Saudi Arabia turns up the 'Heat' with rumored Al Pacino visit

The past few months have provided Saudis and expatriates living in the Kingdom an precedented dose of global and local entertainment under an ambitious program spearheaded by the General Entertainment Authority. However, contrary to what several local and pan-Arab media outlets have reported, the visit of international actor Al Pacino on May 11 and 12 to Riyadh and Dammam is not yet confirmed.

