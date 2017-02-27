Saudi Arabia Tops GCC States in Railw...

Saudi Arabia Tops GCC States in Railway Expenditure

The total value of planned railway investments in GCC stands at over $240 billion, with $130 billion worth of railway projects in pipeline in Saudi Arabia - according to a report produced by Terrapinn Middle East, organizer of Middle East Rail 2017, in collaboration with leading construction projects tracker Ventures OnSite. Saudi Arabia is the uncontested GCC leader when it comes to railway expenditure.

