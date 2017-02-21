Saudi Arabia To Triple Scholarships F...

Saudi Arabia To Triple Scholarships For Malaysian Students Next Year

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 -- The Saudi Arabian government will increase the number of scholarships for Malaysian students to study in the Kingdom next year. Head of the Cultural Mission at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia here, Dr Zayed Al Harithi said there are currently more than 100 Malaysian students studying in Saudi.

