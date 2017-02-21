Saudi Arabia To Triple Scholarships For Malaysian Students Next Year
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 -- The Saudi Arabian government will increase the number of scholarships for Malaysian students to study in the Kingdom next year. Head of the Cultural Mission at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia here, Dr Zayed Al Harithi said there are currently more than 100 Malaysian students studying in Saudi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC