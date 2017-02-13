Saudi Arabia Tells OPEC It Cut Oil Output by Most in Eight Years 25 minutes ago
Saudi Arabia told OPEC that it cut oil production by the most in more than eight years, going beyond its obligations under a deal to balance world markets. The kingdom reported that it reduced output by 717,600 barrels a day last month to 9.748 million a day, according to a monthly report from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.
