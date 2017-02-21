Saudi Arabia ready to send ground troops to Syria
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister has said the kingdom is prepared to send ground troops to Syria to fight the Daesh group, as US Senator John McCain met with the Saudi King. Adel al-Jubeir told German daily SA1 4ddeutsche Zeitung on Tuesday that Saudi forces could battle Daesh alongside US special forces assisting US-backed Kurdish-Arab fighters.
