Saudi Arabia raises March crude oil pricing for all buyers

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest crude exporter, raised pricing for March sales to buyers from the U.S. to Asia as output cuts by OPEC and other producers shore up oil prices. State-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Saudi Aramco, boosted its official pricing for Arab Light crude to Asia by 30 cents to 15 cents/bbl more than the regional benchmark, it said in an emailed statement.

Chicago, IL

