Saudi Arabia - purchasing offensive weapons'

Military analysts at IHS Jane's have revealed that Saudi Arabia and several other Western-backed Arab countries in the Middle East are purchasing weapons suited for a more offensive military program in distant locations. The UK-based group specializing in defense and intelligence analysis said Saudi Arabia is purchasing "items intended to boost the attacking capabilities of warplanes, such as precision air-to-ground missiles, advanced guidance systems and air-to-air refueling gear that extends the duration of flights," according to media reports on Friday.

