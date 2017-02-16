Saudi Arabia plans to award contracts...

Saudi Arabia plans to award contracts for two new solar and wind power plants.

Saudi Arabia's minister of energy, industry and mineral resources Khalid Al-Falih has announced that the country will invite international and domestic firms to bid for renewable energy projects in April. At a news conference in Riyadh yesterday, Al-Falih said contracts for the projects, including two new solar and wind power plants with a 700MW capacity, would likely be awarded in September, according to Saudi Gazette .

