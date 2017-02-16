Saudi Arabia plans to award contracts for two new solar and wind power plants.

Saudi Arabia's minister of energy, industry and mineral resources Khalid Al-Falih has announced that the country will invite international and domestic firms to bid for renewable energy projects in April. At a news conference in Riyadh yesterday, Al-Falih said contracts for the projects, including two new solar and wind power plants with a 700MW capacity, would likely be awarded in September, according to Saudi Gazette .

