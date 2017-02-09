Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market to...

Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.0% by 2026

Future Market Insights has announced the addition of the "Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016- 2026" report to their offering. The significant rise in lifestyle-related diseases and the developments in healthcare infrastructure are expected to influence the demand for pharmaceuticals in Saudi Arabia.

