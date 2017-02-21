Saudi Arabia opens pre-qualification bids for national renewable energy program
Saudi Arabia's energy ministry has launched requests for qualifications for the first phase of its mega National Renewable Energy Programme . The ambitious NREP , announced last month, targets generating 9.5GW of renewable energy by 2023, with an interim target of 3.45GW of capacity by 2020.
