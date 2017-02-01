Saudi Arabia: One new MERS case as of...

Saudi Arabia: One new MERS case as of noon February 2

The KSA MOH Command and Control didn't issue its February 1 update until last night, and it reports no new cases, recoveries, or deaths. Today, however, we have 1 New Confirmed Corona Case Recorded .

Chicago, IL

