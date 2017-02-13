Saudi Arabia is - delusional', Iran says

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi has said that Saudi Arabia's stance on Tehran shows that Riyadh does not have information about the Middle East region and Iran. "Assuming that Saudi Arabia and Emirates have adopted harsher position on Iran under the influence of Trump's slogans, I think we should advise them avoid making such historic mistake," he said in a televised interview with al-Alam aired on Sunday.

