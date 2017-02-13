Saudi Arabia is - delusional', Iran says
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi has said that Saudi Arabia's stance on Tehran shows that Riyadh does not have information about the Middle East region and Iran. "Assuming that Saudi Arabia and Emirates have adopted harsher position on Iran under the influence of Trump's slogans, I think we should advise them avoid making such historic mistake," he said in a televised interview with al-Alam aired on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC