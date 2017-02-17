Saudi Arabia hosts its first-ever Comic Con

In a country where the use of magic is a crime punishable by beheading, it's not every day that young Saudis wander down the street dressed as the Hulk or Doctor Doom. But for three days over the weekend, some 20,000 Saudis decked out in costumes and face paint queued to get into Saudi Arabia's first-ever Comic Con, where robots, video games and giant anime figures filled a tent in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.