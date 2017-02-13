Saudi Arabia DEPORTS Roughly 40,000 P...

Saudi Arabia DEPORTS Roughly 40,000 Pakistanis For TERRORISM In Last...

Read more: Gateway Pundit

The Middle East Monitor is reporting that Saudi Arabia has deported tens-of-thousands of Pakistanis out of their country over connections they have to terrorist organizations. Saudi Arabia has deported almost 40,000 Pakistanis over the past four months, claiming that they could be involved in the commission of terrorist acts, Moheet.com reported on Friday.

Chicago, IL

