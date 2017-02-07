Saudi Arabia deports 39,000 Pakistanis in 4 months: report5 min ago
Riyadh, Feb 7 Some 39,000 Pakistani nationals have been deported from Saudi Arabia in the past four months for visa violations even as a top security official has ordered a "thorough scrutiny" of Pakistanis allowed in to the Kingdom amid concern that some of them could be ISIS sympathisers. Saudi Arabia deported about 39,000 Pakistanis from the Kingdom in the past four months for violating the rules of residence and work, Saudi Gazette reported today, quoting informed security sources as saying.
