Saudi Arabia debating shape of Aramco ahead of IPO - sources

RIYADH, Feb 17 Saudi Arabia is considering two options for the shape of Saudi Aramco when it sells shares in the national oil giant next year: a global industrial conglomerate, and a specialised international oil company, industry and banking sources said. The listing of Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE, expected to be the world's biggest initial public offer and raise tens of billions of dollars, is a centrepiece of the government's ambitious plan - known as Vision 2030 - to diversify the economy beyond oil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.