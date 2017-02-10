Saudi Airlines appoints Tawuniya as i...

Saudi Airlines appoints Tawuniya as its Medical Insurance Service Provider

Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

Saudi Arabian Airlines has signed a Medical Health Insurance contract with the Company for Cooperative Insurance . With the signing of this contract, Tawuniya will provide medical insurance services to the employees and their families of Saudi Airlines as well as companies and strategic business units that belong to Saudi Airlines.

Chicago, IL

