Russia overtakes Saudi Arabia as world's largest crude producer

Russia overtook Saudi Arabia as the world's largest crude producer in December, when both countries started restricting supplies ahead of agreed cuts with other global producers to curb the worst glut in decades. Russia pumped 10.49 MMbopd in December, down 29,000 bpd from November, while Saudi Arabia's output declined to 10.46 MMbopd from 10.72 MMbopd in November, according to data published Monday on the website of the Joint Organizations Data Initiative in Riyadh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.