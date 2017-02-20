Referee Mark Clattenburg quitting Eng...

Referee Mark Clattenburg quitting England for Saudi Arabia

Mark Clattenburg, who refereed the top games in world soccer in 2016, is quitting the English Premier League for a job in Saudi Arabia. Clattenburg will take up a job with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, the English refereeing organization announced on Thursday, without specifying the role.

