Readout of Secretary Mattis' Call with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's...

"Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis spoke today by telephone with Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to discuss the strong U.S.-Saudi defense partnership. In their first conversation, Secretary Mattis thanked the minister of defense for Saudi Arabia's contributions in countering ISIS around the world.
Discussions
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|12
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
