Readout of Secretary Mattis' Call wit...

Readout of Secretary Mattis' Call with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

"Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis spoke today by telephone with Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to discuss the strong U.S.-Saudi defense partnership. In their first conversation, Secretary Mattis thanked the minister of defense for Saudi Arabia's contributions in countering ISIS around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC