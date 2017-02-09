Qatar Petroleum President meets Saudi...

Qatar Petroleum President meets Saudi Aramco chief

Read more: The Peninsula

Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, President & CEO of Qatar Petroleum paid a one-day visit to Dhahran, in Saudi Arabia, and held talks with Amin H Nasser, the President & CEO of the Saudi Arabian Oil Company . The two sides discussed topics of mutual interest.

