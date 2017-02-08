Profit over people: UK minister refus...

Profit over people: UK minister refuses to halt Saudi Arms sales

The UK government of unlawfully failing to suspend arms sales to Riyadh despite the kingdom's "repeated and serious breaches" of international humanitarian law. Former UK Business Secretary Sajid Javid reportedly refused to halt weapons sales to to Saudi Arabia last year despite being warned by a top civil servant about potential human rights violations being committed in Yemen, a London court heard Monday.

