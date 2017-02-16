'Probe Mahama's Hajj Board for corrup...

'Probe Mahama's Hajj Board for corruption' - Group petitions Veep, Chief Imam

A pressure group, Movement for Zongo Youth Against Corruption has petitioned Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia to open investigations into activities of the previous Hajj Board under president John Dramani Mahama. The group is accusing immediate past Chairman of the Board, Ibrahim Abdul Rauf Tanko of supervising over financial irregularities while in office.

Chicago, IL

