President Kenyatta receives five envoys

Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday received credentials from five envoys from Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Malawi, Morocco and the new French Ambassador to Kenya, Antoine Sivan at State house Nairobi. Ambassador Antoine Sivan acknowledged the bilateral relations between the European nation and Kenya with more than 70 French companies currently operating in the country.

