Prescription Drug Misuse Among Youth ...

Prescription Drug Misuse Among Youth a Global Concern

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: PsychCentral

Prescribing drugs to those in need while simultaneously curbing nonmedical use of these same drugs may be one of the world's most difficult challenges, according to a perspective article published in the journal World Psychiatry . Nonmedical prescription drug use is defined as using without a prescription or for reasons other than what the medication is intended for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PsychCentral.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,158 • Total comments across all topics: 278,595,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC