Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg delays Saudi Arabia move

The 41-year-old official had agreed a move to the Middle East but will now definitely take charge of at least one more game in England's top flight Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg will be the man in the middle for Saturday's clash between West Brom and Bournemouth, delaying his move to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. Professional Game Match Officials Limited announced last week that the 41-year-old would be leaving England in favour of the Arab nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.