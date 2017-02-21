Pollution can outweigh benefits of ex...

Pollution can outweigh benefits of exercise

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Unexplained Mysteries

It might sound like common sense that cycling to work is a healthier option than driving, but in some cities there is so much air pollution that the benefits of exercise are negated within minutes. According to a recent study, fifteen major cities around the world have reached the point where the benefits of cycling are outweighed by the effects of air pollution within a mere half an hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unexplained Mysteries.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan '17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 8
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... (Aug '16) Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,759 • Total comments across all topics: 279,174,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC